Consumer Handbook: Tips to Avoid Moving Scams

In 2021, 42% of all business inquiries on BBB.org for moving companies occurred from May-August, and nearly 1,100 complaints were filed with BBB against moving companies throughout the year. Additionally, consumers reported more than $730,000 lost to moving scams to BBB Scam Tracker, a 216% increase in monetary losses as compared to 2020. Of the 27 million people who moved from 2020-2021, nearly 30% were between the ages of 20-29.

With the amount of moving activity during summer, the potential of being a victim of a moving scam also increases. There are several versions of moving scams reported to BBB every year, including: Consumers receive a quote and pay a deposit, but the movers never show up. The moving company provides a quote based on expected weight and, after loading the truck, they inform the consumer that the load is over the expected weight and an additional fee will have to be paid. Most of the time, the additional fee is significantly more expensive per pound, sometimes as much as double the original estimate.

The most disruptive and difficult to anticipate moving scam is when everything appears to be going well. The movers provide an estimate, arrive on time and load your belongings on a truck. However, this is where the interaction turns disastrous. When the truck fails to arrive at its destination, either your belongings are simply gone or the company requires the consumer to pay an additional fee to have them delivered, holding the possessions hostage.

Watch out for warning signs. When reviewing a company’s website, if there is no address or information about a mover’s registration or insurance, it is a sign that it may not possess the proper policies to protect a consumer’s belongings. Get everything in writing. Keep an inventory of your belongings. Do not be afraid to ask questions about anything you don’t understand. If the moving company either can’t or won’t answer your questions, look for another company.