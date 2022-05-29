Let's Talk Business: Memorial Day and Veteran Employment

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America. While thinking about Veteran’s service and sacrifice today, I also think it’s important to remember the value that service men and women can bring to your business as employees.

While Memorial Day is in honor of those that have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, it has me thinking of the value that service members bring to our communities and our businesses and how efforts to hire and recruit more veteran’s can be a great strategy for your long-term business success.

Military.com offers some great insights and observations on the benefits of hiring veterans in this 10 Reasons to Hire Vets. Some of the highlights included:

Leadership: The military trains people to lead by example as well as through direction, delegation, motivation, and inspiration. Veterans understand the practical ways to manage behaviors for results, even in the most trying circumstances.

Teamwork: Veterans understand how genuine teamwork grows out of a responsibility to one's colleagues. Military duties involve a blend of individual and group productivity.

And finally, Integrity: Veterans know what it means to do "an honest day's work." Prospective employers can take advantage of a track record of integrity, often including security clearances. This integrity translates into qualities of sincerity and trustworthiness.

I hope you can find some time this memorial to remember the sacrifice of our veterans, and also understand the value and potential that those still with us can bring to our organizations.