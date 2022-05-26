Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Compete at NCAA West Preliminary Track & Field Meet

Logan Blomquist finished first in hammer throw at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Preliminary Wednesday to advance to the 2022 National Championships.

Blomquist, the Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Year and Hammer Champion, registered a mark of 229-4 (69.91) on his third attempt Wednesday to capture the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Championship in hammer throw.

Blomquist, who is currently the NCAA’s Hammer Throw leader, will make his second career Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships appearance. He previously competed in 2019 and finished ninth in the nation.

Luke Hatfield-Jackson, the 2022 OVC Long Jump Silver Medalist, also competed Wednesday in the long jump, posting a jump of 24-10 (7.57m) for 17th in his second-career NCAA West Preliminary.

Yesterday, Marysa Flieg, the OVC Co-Freshman Athlete of the Year, competed in the javelin throw. The OVC champion recorded a mark of 44.07m in her first career NCAA Prelim performance as only a freshman. Meanwhile, senior Nicole Humphreys also made her first career NCAA Prelim appearance in the hammer throw, as she finished 18th.

The Redhawks have one more opportunity to send another athlete to the NCAA National Championships, as Hatfield-Jackson will also compete in the high jump on Friday.

