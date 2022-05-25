Consumer Handbook: Hiring a Lawn and Landscape Contractor

For many consumers, flowers and trees in spring bloom mean it’s time to hire lawn care and landscaping professionals. Better Business Bureau advises consumers to research options thoroughly before choosing a service.

Last year, BBB received more than 5,000 complaints against lawn and landscaping companies. Many complaints alleged dissatisfaction with the services provided. Other complaints reported problems with honoring contracts, on-time completion and billing issues.

A St. Louis man told BBB in December 2020 that he hired a landscaping company to help maintain his home when military service took him to another part of the country. However, he said the company either did not complete or performed very poor work on several lawn care and planting projects for which he signed a contract. The man told BBB the company refused to refund payments he had already made and threatened to send his open invoices to collections. The company has not responded to the man’s complaint to BBB.

Here are tips to consider before engaging a lawn or landscaping service:

Ask at least three companies for bids based on the same requirements. Discuss the bids in detail with each contractor and ask them about variations in pricing. The lowest-priced bid may not be the best. Remember the rule of thirds. If you’re getting a new patio, deck or major landscaping, consider paying a third of the contract amount to secure the contract, a third when the work is half done and the final third only after the job is completed and you are satisfied with the work.

Ask for a lawn inspection and free estimate. Lawn care companies quoting a price without seeing your lawn cannot be sure of what you need. A landscaper will need to measure the area where the patio or deck will go and consider access to the yard. Quality companies will offer an estimate after they see the condition of your property.