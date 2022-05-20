© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jamie Beard: How can we tap into the vast power of geothermal energy?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James Delahoussaye
Published May 20, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Repair, Repurpose, Reimagine.

Geothermal energy is a clean, renewable, nearly limitless energy source. Technologist Jamie Beard wants us to use more of it — and to do that, she's recruiting experts from the fossil fuel industry.

About Jamie Beard

Jamie Beard is the founder and executive director of Project InnerSpace, a non-profit focused on expanding the use of geothermal energy around the world.

Previously, she founded and served as executive director for the Geothermal Entrepreneurship Organization, a U.S. Department of Energy-funded program that recruits talent from the fossil fuel industry to launch geothermal energy startups.

Beard earned her bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University and her JD from Boston University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
James Delahoussaye
See stories by James Delahoussaye