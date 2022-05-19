Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Men Win OVC Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Southeast Missouri men's track & field secured the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Track & Field Championship sweep last week, capturing the Outdoor. SEMO, the 2022 OVC Indoor and Outdoor Champions, last swept the OVC Championships (Indoor and Outdoor) in the same year in 2014.

The Redhawk women, the last year’s OVC Outdoor Champions, finished second overall in their attempt at a repeat.

The Redhawk men totaled 18 medals over the three-day Outdoor Championship this week, including six Golds, seven Silver and five Bronze.

Shea DeGraaf was tabbed the Male Athlete of the Championship at the conclusion of Friday's meet, sweeping the award at both the Indoor and Outdoor Championship.

Marysa Flieg was named the OVC Female Co-Freshman of the Year.

Nicole Humphreys was awarded Female Co-Field Athlete of the Year to sweep the award in both Indoor and Outdoor.

Logan Blomquist, who was the champion in both Hammer and Shot Put and finished third in Discus, was named the Male Field Athlete of the Year.

Eric Crumpecker was named the Men's Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career at SEMO.

Blomquist (hammer), Humphreys (hammer), and Flieg (javelin), have all qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary competition. They will also be joined by Luke Hatfield-Jackson, who will compete in both high jump and long jump. The West Prelim competition will be held next weekend at the University of Arkansas.

