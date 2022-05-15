Let's Talk Business: The Power of Networking

Building and maintaining a business support network is important for new businesses and veterans alike.

Business networking and relationship building is a cornerstone activity for any new organization or member. Early in your career it’s important to get out and make new connections that can help you to grow both personally and professionally.

For a newer business or businesspersons, the value of networking is often a way to be seen, to build new contacts and as an opportunity for self-promotion. These are all viable needs and outcomes from networking events and many businesses think that is the only value they bring.

But new and veteran businesses alike can find many other great benefits from becoming more engaged in networking opportunities that will reap long-term rewards.

Networking with new people allows you to hear about and think about new ideas. These ideas can provide the inspiration you may need to get started or even reinvent yourself and your business.

Networking allows you to learn new information and even some new skills. As our business community evolves and grows continuing to meet new people and hear new stories means an opportunity to learn from young and veterans alike.

Finally, it’s all about relationships. Whether you are just getting started and need to build new relationships or need an opportunity to reconnect old relationships, taking part in that next coffee meet up, or next Service club event can be just what your business needs for a new idea or a jump start to get going.