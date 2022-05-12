Two-Minute Drill: Humphreys and Blomquist Set Personal Bests in Hammer Throw at 2022 Memphis Tiger Invitational

Nicole Humphreys and Logan Blomquist both set personal bests in the hammer throw as Southeast Missouri track & field competed at the 2022 Memphis Tiger Invitational two weekends ago. For Humphreys, the mark set a new SEMO program record while Blomquist became the NCAA leader for the event in 2022.

Humphreys, a senior from Jackson, Missouri, finished fourth in hammer throw with 196-10 (60.01m) out of 15 athletes. Humphreys' mark helped her set a new personal best and ranks first in the SEMO record books, surpassing the previous SEMO record of 194-2 set by Sarah Hall in 2015.

Blomquist, a senior from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, won the event on the men's side, posting a new personal best for the event. Blomquist hurled the hammer 240-1 (73.18m) and took over the top ranking in all the NCAA in 2022 for the field event.

Logan Blomquist captured his third OVC Weekly honor during the 2022 outdoor season for his nation-leading throw, receiving the Co-Male Field Athlete of the Week.

In addition to the hammer throw, Blomquist turned in a second-place finish in the men's shot put and ranked 32nd in the NCAA West Region in the event.

The Redhawks are competing this week at the OVC Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Murray State. The Redhawks women look to defend their 2021 Outdoor Championship title, while the men are vying to sweep the indoor and outdoor crowns for the first time since 2014. Competition at the championships concludes this afternoon.

