The News Roundup – International

Published May 5, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the U.N. to help evacuate the wounded from his country. Some 300 people were taken out of the contested city of Mariupol. Meanwhile, Ukrainian fighters have pushed the Russian forces back from the city of Kharkiv.

The U.S. now says WNBA star Britney Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia after the player was held up by authorities as she tried to leave the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

As America continues to restrict abortion rights, nations around the world are easing access. Canada announced it would allow Americans needing abortions to seek medical aid within its borders.

