Two-Minute Drill: Three Redhawks Earn All-OVC Tennis Honors

Romana Tarajova, Daniela Hlacikova and Teona Velkoska were each named to 2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference Tennis Teams, the league announced Thursday. Tarajova and Hlacikova were both selected to the 2022 All-OVC First Team. Hlacikova and Velkoska also were listed on the 2022 All-OVC Doubles Team.

Tarajova, a senior, was picked to her third career All-OVC First Team Thursday. At the top singles position, she posted a 4-3 singles mark in OVC matches, and she has also registered a 7-3 doubles record (2-2 OVC) at the first flight.

Hlacikova, a sophomore, was selected to her second career All-OVC First Team. She leads the Redhawks in 2022 with an OVC record of 6-1 at the second singles slot. She has won her last five singles matches in 2022 and has been named OVC Tennis Player of the Week a conference-best two times this spring.

Hlacikova joined Velkoska were also both named to the inaugural All-OVC Doubles Team.

Velkoska, a senior, and Hlacikova pace the Redhawks with a 12-3 doubles record in 2022 including a 6-1 mark against OVC foes at the second position.

The duo has been named the OVC Doubles Team of the Week a league-best two times this season. For Velkoska, the All-OVC honors is the first in her career at SEMO.

Southeast Missouri women's tennis (13-6, 5-2 OVC) is the No. 2 seed in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tennis Championship and will compete in the Semifinals on Saturday morning at 10 a.m..

