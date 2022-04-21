Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Baseball to Commemorate National Blue & Green Day

April is Donate Life Month and today is National Blue & Green Day to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation. SEMO Athletics has teamed up with Mid-America Transplant to do just that! At tonight’s Redhawks baseball game, SEMO players will wear Donate Life-themed blue and green jerseys. Fans are invited to join the team in support of organ and tissue donation across our region by wearing blue and green, too.

More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. Every 9 minutes another person gets added to that list. So, it’s likely that you know someone who’s life has been touched by organ or tissue donation.

Through SEMO Athletics’ partnership with Mid-America Transplant, we can increase the number of people registered as organ, eye, and tissue donors, and help save more lives.

The honorary first pitch at tonight’s game will be thrown by Gabriel Jenkins, an organ transplant recipient. He was suffering from Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) until the day he received his lifesaving call. Now Gabriel says he feels that every day is a gift.

Joan Flieg will also be joining us for the game. Her daughter Madeline Flieg – a former music major at SEMO - chose to be a donor and she and her family will be here to honor her memory.

Mid-America transplant will be on site at tonight’s Donate Life Game where fans can register as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Or, to register your decision to be an organ donor, visit SayYesGiveLife.org.

