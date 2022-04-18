When it comes to women succeeding in the workforce, there’s a lot to talk about.

The “She-cession,” burnout, and, of course, wages.

Despite all of that, there is some progress in the way of gender pay parity. New analysis from Pew Research Center found that the wage gap is closing in 22 metropolitan areas. In fact, in some cities, women are out-earning their male counterparts:

The New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles metropolitan areas are among the cities where young women are earning the most relative to young men. In both the New York and Washington metro areas, young women earn 102% of what young men earn when examining median annual earnings among full-time, year-round workers.

null

What’s the state of the gender wage gap? And who is it closing for?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5