Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Tennis to Play for Second-Straight OVC Championship

This weekend is a big one for SEMO Women’s Tennis, as the Redhawks will host Murray State and Austin Peay to finish out the regular season and have an opportunity to clinch another regular season OVC Championship.

The Redhawks championship run will be aided by Daniela Hlacikova, who was honored as this week's OVC Tennis Player of the Week. Hlacikova, a sophomore from Slovakia, went undefeated last week in singles and doubles matches against Tennessee State and Belmont University. She improved her record to 10-6 for the season with a 4-1 record in league play. This is her second OVC Player of the Week to pair with her two OVC Doubles of the Week honors for the 2022 campaign.

This weekend is so crucial because SEMO is currently undefeated in conference play, and a pair of victories would clinch a second-straight OVC Regular Season Championship. The Redhawks host Murray State at the John C. Bierk Tennis Complex on Friday at 1 p.m., before concluding the season Saturday at 1 p.m. against Austin Peay. Austin Peay also enters the weekend undefeated in OVC play.

The Redhawk seniors will be recognized prior to the match on Saturday, and admission is free and open to the public for all matches.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.