Two-Minute Drill: Trio of Redhawks Awarded OVC Track & Field Athlete of the Week Honors

SEMO track & field had three athletes recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference for their performances last weekend. Luke Hatfield-Jackson was selected as the Co-Male Field Athlete of the Week while Marshall Swadley and Marysa Flieg were named the Male and Female Freshman of the Week, respectively.

Luke Hatfield-Jackson was tabbed the OVC Co-Male Field Athlete of the Week after he took first place in both the men's high jump and long jump at the Ole Miss Classic (March 25-26). Hatfield-Jackson currently ranks fifth in the NCAA West Region for long jump and 23rd for high jump. The OVC weekly honor is the third in his career and second outdoor laurel.

Marshall Swadley was selected as the OVC Male Freshman of the Week for his efforts in the shot put, discus, and hammer throw at the Ole Miss Classic. The freshman from Willard, Missouri, took eighth in the hammer, ninth in the shot put, and he set a career-best in discus. Swadley has now earned OVC weekly honors six times in 2022 after earning his first outdoor award Wednesday.

Marysa Flieg was awarded OVC Co-Female Freshman of the Week for her efforts in the javelin. Flieg achieved a personal-best throw to finish in third place for her second-straight Female Freshman of the Week laurel. The Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, native, is currently ranked 20th in the NCAA West Region for the javelin.

SEMO will next host the Lake Stride Joey Haines Invitational at the Abe Stuber Track Complex in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday and Saturday this week.