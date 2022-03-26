'Wait Wait' for March 26, 2022: With Not My Job guest Dan Snow
This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Dan Snow and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Luke Burbank and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Confirmation Conflagration; Lotta Cabbage For Lettuce; and America's Waterloo
Panel Questions
Diamonds Are For Dipping
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a business making a strong pivot, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We ask historian Dan Snow about Lollapalooza
Dan Snow is a historian and television presenter who was part of the expedition that uncovered Shackleton's lost ship Endurance. So, naturally, we ask him about something we uncovered: the last listed acts at this year's Lollapalooza.
Panel Questions
The Parent Trap App; The Metaverse Curse; and Silent Partner For Sale
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Dessert Tricks; Super Seagull Soakers; and How to Hang with Orangutans.
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the most ridiculous question asked of the next Supreme Court nominee.
