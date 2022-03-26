Photos: Russia keep up attacks in many parts of Ukraine, as millions are displaced

Updated April 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM ET

Editor's note: Graphic content

As Russians continue to carry out strikes on Ukrainian cities, the country's residents are evacuating their homes and taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.

The displacement of millions across Ukraine a little over a month into the invasion is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries:

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman shoots at a Russian drone with an assault rifle from a trench at the front line east of Kharkiv.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> A "Z" is seen painted on the wreckage of a downed Russian helicopter in Malaya Rohan, Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman looks on as he waits in a trench at the front line east of Kharkiv.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier walk near the wreckage of a Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen check passers-by after a bombardment in the city of Kharkiv, during Russia's invasion launched on Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman stands past a handcuffed Russian soldier in Kharkiv.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> An evacuation car with civilians passes by Ukrainian servicemen in Stoyanka, Ukraine.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 1:</strong> People gather in the deserted southern Ukraine village of Zelenyi Hai between Kherson and Mykolaiv, less than 5km from the front line, as NATO says it is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine and expects "additional offensive actions", alliance chief warns.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect the Monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 1:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier walks outside a school hit by Russian rockets in the southern Ukraine village of Zelenyi Hai between Kherson and Mykolaiv, less than 5km from the front line, as NATO says it is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine and expects "additional offensive actions", alliance chief warns.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> Ukrainian soldier Andriy carries the baby of a displaced family to help to cross a river, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> A newly arrived wounded soldier waits for treatment in a room of the military hospital in Zaporizhzhya, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> Relatives of Ukrainian military member Yuriy Oliynyk become emotional during his burial at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. Yuriy was buried alongside Igor Sargsyan and Andriy Kozachenko. Each was killed in separate incidents while fighting against the Russian military.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier patrols near a bridge destroyed by the Russian army in the town of Rogan, east of Kharkiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Fire and smoke light up the sky east of Kharkiv.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> The interior of a destroyed house in the village of Lukianivka.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> People stand amid destroyed Russian military vehicles close to the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> People in a car look at a destroyed Russian tank close to the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Volunteers help recipients in a Red Cross and local NGO's registration center for Internally Displaced People in Zaporizhzhia. The center helps people who managed to escape the war in eastern Ukraine with money, food and other supplies.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen staff a checkpoint in Kyiv. Local officials reported fresh attacks on the outskirts of Kyiv despite Tuesday's announcement that Russia would "reduce military operations" around the capital. Ukraine and other countries regarded the announcement skeptically.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> A man stands with his dog at the edge of a rocket crater in Boromlya. The town was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces. Boromlya lies 40km south of Sumy, the regional capital, which has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Cars marked with a "Z" used by Russian military are seen destroyed on a road on the outskirts of Trostyanets.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> Ukrainian military members carry the caskets of three Ukrainian servicemen from the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul during their funerals in Lviv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 31:</strong> Olya Melnik comforts her baby, Nicks Melnik, while they rest at a temporary refugee center set up at the main train station in Lviv. Olya said she is trying to make it to Germany after fleeing Kyiv.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Residents look at a destroyed Russian tank close to the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Lina and Vlad, both volunteers, kiss each other at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a damaged train in the northeastern city of Trostyanets.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Residents wait for food outside a church in the northeastern city of Trostyanets.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> The volunteers of 'Palianytsia' café serve meals to visitors in Kyiv. The café provides free meals for the elderly.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> People sit in a bomb shelter after an air raid siren sounded in Lviv.

Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Civilians evacuated from Irpin are brought to the center established in Kyiv's Sviatoshinski district. Civilians continue to be evacuated from Irpin, near Kyiv, amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> People pray while air raid sirens sound outside the church they've found shelter in near an Israeli field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine. The hospital, which can accommodate 150 patients, was established by the Israeli Ministry of Health, Sheba Medical Center, and teams from Israeli hospitals.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Nadia Stasishin hugs Dr. Mikhail Bazhmin after he's given her the news that her son, Yura Stasishin (left), would be okay after he experienced an epileptic seizure and found treatment at an Israeli field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen stand next to the rubble of a destroyed building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Trostyanets.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29: </strong>Residents collect food at a humanitarian aid station in Trostyanets.