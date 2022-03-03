Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Men Win OVC Indoor Track & Field Championship

Southeast Missouri men's track & field won the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championship last week at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It was the SEMO men’s fourth OVC Indoor title in program history and first since 2015.

The Redhawk men captured a total of 17 medals over the two-day event, including seven Golds.

Shea DeGraaf was tabbed Co-Male Field Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Championship. He scored in four events, capturing the Heptathlon title with an OVC Indoor Championship record to complement a pair of Silvers in high jump and pole vault. Marshall Swadley earned Co-Male Freshman of the Year after grabbing Gold in the shot put and Silver in the weight throw at the Championship.

Eric Crumpecker was named the Men's Coach of the Year for the third time in his career at SEMO.

Breanna Miles was awarded Female Freshman of the Year after she broke the SEMO Indoor record for 200 meters this week at the Championships for Bronze. She scored in four events in day two for the Redhawk women. Nicole Humphreys also garnered Female Field Athlete of the Year. The senior from Jackson, Missouri, won Gold in the weight throw at the Championship to go along with a fourth-place finish in shot put.

The Redhawk women finished fourth overall. SEMO will next open the outdoor season this weekend at South Alabama. Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.