SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
SE Connect - February 17, 2022
1 of 2 — josephjefferson-jazzeducatoroftheyear-nf-medium500x282.jpg
2 of 2 — medical clinic.jpg
On this edition of the program, we talk with Dr. Joseph Jefferson, director of Jazz Studies and assistant professor of trombone and euphonium at Southeast Missouri State University. His teaching and performing is his passion as he shares his love for music with his students and audiences across Southeast Missouri. Dr. Jefferson was recently awarded the Jazz Education Network’s 2022 Ellis Marsalis, Jr. Jazz Educator of the Year.
And we also visit with two Redhawk student athletes, Claire Morrill and Mackenzie Pugh, who travelled to Panama in January to participate in a medical brigade where they provided consults, medications and informational sessions to community members.