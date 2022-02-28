SE Connect - February 17, 2022

On this edition of the program, we talk with Dr. Joseph Jefferson, director of Jazz Studies and assistant professor of trombone and euphonium at Southeast Missouri State University. His teaching and performing is his passion as he shares his love for music with his students and audiences across Southeast Missouri. Dr. Jefferson was recently awarded the Jazz Education Network’s 2022 Ellis Marsalis, Jr. Jazz Educator of the Year.

And we also visit with two Redhawk student athletes, Claire Morrill and Mackenzie Pugh, who travelled to Panama in January to participate in a medical brigade where they provided consults, medications and informational sessions to community members.