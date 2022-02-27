© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Taylor Mazdra provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Taylor is the Marketing and Communications Specialist with the Cape Chamber. 0000017b-d583-d84a-afff-fdd77fc70000Local support for Let's Talk Business comes from First Midwest Bank -- offering banking solutions for all stages of life. Online at onemidwest.com. Member FDIC.

Let's Talk Business: The Gig Economy

KRCU Public Radio | By Taylor Mazdra
Published February 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST
gig economy graphic.jpg
flickr user Epic10.com (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The United States is well on its way to establishing a gig economy. Estimates show as much as one third of the working population is already operating in some level of gig capacity.

I’m Taylor Mazdra, Marketing & Communications Specialist with the Cape Chamber. Let’s talk business.

A gig economy is a free market system in which temporary positions are common and organizations hire independent contractors and freelancers for short-term commitments instead of full-time employees.

The term "gig" was borrowed from the performing arts where performers of all kinds are paid for individual appearances known as "gigs."

While there has always been a market for freelance, independent or contract work, with the expansion of technology, the gig economy has grown significantly.

There are a number of factors contributing to the rise of the gig economy. The two most important are the following:

  • Our workforce as a whole has become more mobile.
  • Work is increasingly done remotely via digital platforms.

According to a study done by Fortunly, by 2023, 52% of the American workforce will participate in the gig economy in some capacity.
Gig economy jobs include familiar positions found in diverse industries, including: graphic designers, substitute teachers, content writers, photographers, project managers, and editors, to name a few.

The benefits of the gig economy vary, depending on whose perspective you take. For businesses, hiring gig workers saves money and resources. From the worker’s perspective, improved work-life balance is the most commonly reported benefit of the gig economy.

Taylor Mazdra
See stories by Taylor Mazdra
Related Content