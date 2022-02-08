© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Families of kids continuing to learn remotely are cut off from P-EBT food program

By Cory Turner
Published February 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST

Updated federal guidance means many low-income families that want their children to keep learning remotely are losing access to a school program that helped them pay for meals.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
See stories by Cory Turner