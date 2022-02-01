How supervised drug consumption sites could help solve the opioid crisis

More than one million people have died of overdoses in the U.S. in the last 20 years.

That rate has increased in the age of COVID-19. Recent estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 100,000 overdose deaths inthe first year of the pandemic – a record high.

Then two months ago, New York City opened the United States’ first overdose prevention centers. They’re sites where people can safely use drugs under the supervision of people trained to spot and reverse overdoses.

These centers are part of a broader strategy of harm reduction being embraced by the White House. Similar sites are being considered in Denver, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

What is the philosophy of harm reduction? And what does it mean to create a safe drug consumption site?

