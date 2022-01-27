© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
The News Roundup — International

Published January 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST
A man crosses through burning barricades in the central avenues in Ouagadougou where group of young demonstrators supporting the role of the army protested against President Marc Christian Kabore.
The world continues to watch the border between Russia and Ukraine. Countries in Western Europe are sending military aid and repositioning their defenses. President Joe Biden warned Russia than an invasion would change the nature of world diplomacy.

The military has assumed control in Burkina Faso in the latest coup in the country’s history. Now, 20 million people on the edge of the Sahara are waiting to see if the military will keep its promise to return the country to constitutional order within a “reasonable time.”

Boris Johnson’s political career may be in jeopardy following reports the U.K. prime minister threw a birthday party while his government imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings in the beginning of 2020.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

