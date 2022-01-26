Children’s author Marjorie Blackman wrote “Pig Heart Boy” in 1997 after reading an article aboutxenotransplantation, the act of transplanting an animal organ or product into a human to cure disease.The story follows a a 13-year-old boy with a bad heart whoaccepts a transplantof a pig’s heart into his bodyin order tolive.

A lot has changed in the world ofspecies to speciesorgan donation since “Pig Heart Boy” was published. Earlier this year, scientists at the University of Alabama performed the transplant of genetically-modified pig kidneys into a brain-dead human being. And this month, surgeonsat the University of MarylandMedical Center transplanted a heart from a genetically-modified pig into a living human patient.

The need fororgans in the U.S. is dire – more than100,000 patients are on the national transplant list, and 17 of them die each day waiting for organs.How can the use ofxenotransplantation address thisneed?

