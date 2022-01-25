This show is dramatic. Not 1A. Well… not always. We’re talking about “The Bachelor.”

Now entering its 20thyear, ABC’s popular franchise is one of the longest running and most popular programs on the air. Part matchmaking spectacle, part competition, the show has engineered a formula that keeps millions coming back season after season.

But, despite the show’s long history on the air, its track record in terms of representation and diversity is less than stellar. In 2012, the show even faced a class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.

It wasn’t until 2017 that the show finally cast its first Black lead. Rachel Lindsay became not only the show’s first Black bachelorette, but one of its biggest critics as the show continued to be plagued by missteps concerning race.

We talk to Rachel about her experience in reality television and her new book of essays, “Miss Me With That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, And A Few Hard Truths.”

