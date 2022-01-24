As diplomats leave, Joe Biden weighs military intervention in Ukraine

Things are moving fast in Ukraine.

More countries are taking their lead from the U.S. and moving their staffs out of their embassies in the country’s capital.

Germany and Australia being the latest to act.

We also know that the Biden administration is considering sending as many as 5,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe.

Over the weekend, NPR confirmed reports that the U.S is weighing how to step up American military involvement in the region, amid growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

