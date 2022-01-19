Microsoft wants to buy Activision-Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. What comes next?

This week,Microsoft announced plans to buy gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion — its most expensive acquisition ever. The publisher is behind some of the most popular franchises in the video game industry — including “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Overwatch,” “World of Warcraft,” and more.

It’s been called one of the defining deals for the next era of consumer tech.But it’s not done yet. And it could get pretty complicated.

Activision-Blizzard is currently facing litigation over sexual misconduct, harassment, and discrimination claims. There have been numerous calls for longtime CEO Bobby Kotick to resign.

Microsoft could also run up against increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies like the Federal Trade Commission… and even the European Union.

What does this deal mean for the industry — and for the so-called “race to the metaverse?”

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5