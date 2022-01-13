The News Roundup — International

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water following an ill-received apology in Parliament for attending a “bring your own booze” party at 10 Downing St. despite his government imposing restrictive COVID-19 measures on the country.

The developing situation at the border between Ukraine and Russia wasn’t deescalated following NATO talks with Russian officials. U.S. diplomats are growing frustrated, telling their Russian counterparts to choose diplomacy over conflict.

Russia has also begun to withdraw troops from Kazakhstan following a request from the government to assist in dealing with protestors demonstrating in the city of Almaty.

