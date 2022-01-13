The News Roundup — Domestic

Omicron continues to spread through the U.S. this winter. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have doubled in more than a dozen states. President Joe Biden is set to announce that the government is deploying additional medical teams to states in need.

The president also announced a plan to require health care insurers to reimburse Americans for at-home COVID-19 tests.

Inflation is rising (7 percent over the last year, the highest since 1982), but so are wages. The public’s focus on the former rather than the latter has Democrats worried about election season.

We discuss the biggest headlines from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

