The News Roundup — International

Following backlash over his COVID vaccine exemption, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia and faces possible deportation.

Following a gathering of Russian troops at the country’s border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. “will respond decisively” if Russia invades.

The government of Kazakhstan has resigned as protests about rising fuel prices lead to clashes on the streets. Dozens if demonstrators were killed. Now, at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russia is sending troops to quell unrest.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5