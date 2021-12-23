© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Writers&#8217; Room: The Magic Of Black Fantasy With Tracy Deonn (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published December 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST
'Legendborn' Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster
'Legendborn' Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster

“Legendborn” is author Tracy Deonn’s debut book. It’s part Arthurian legend and part classic young adult fantasy.

It follows 16-year-old Bree Matthews as she begins an early college program at the University of North Carolina. She deals with racism and exclusion at her new school while grieving the loss of her mother. The magic.. and the boys soon follow.

For this month’s Writers’ Room, we speak to Deonn about capturing UNC’s troubled legacy, writing Black fantasy, and what’s next in the “Legendborn” series.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi