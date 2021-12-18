Fresh Air Weekend: Rethinking the way we work; 'Tastes Like War' memoirist

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Working 9 to 5? 'Out of Office' author says maybe it's time to rethink that: Journalist Anne Helen Petersen says the notion that employees should be in the office for certain hours every day is an arbitrary one: "You don't need to be in an office to answer emails."

Literary fiction dominates Maureen Corrigan's 2021 Best Books list: Fresh Air book critic Maureen Corrigan says 2021 was a spectacular year for literary fiction. As such, her annual Best Books list is exclusively composed of novels and short story collections.

In 'Tastes Like War,' a daughter reckons with her mother's schizophrenia: Cho was a teenager when her mother began to exhibit signs of mental illness. Later, as an adult, she learned more about the trauma her mom experienced, both during and after the Korean War.

