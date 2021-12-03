Loretta J. Ross: What if we called people in, rather than calling them out?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing Our Minds.

How can we have more productive conversations with people we vehemently disagree with? Civil rights activist Loretta J. Ross gives us the tools to call people in — instead of calling them out.

About Loretta J. Ross

Loretta J. Ross is a civil and reproductive rights activist and organizer. She is also a visiting associate professor at Smith College, where she teaches a course on white supremacy, human rights, and calling in the calling out culture.

Previously, Ross worked at the National Football League Players' Association, the DC Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization for Women, the National Black Women's Health Project, the Center for Democratic Renewal/National Anti-Klan Network, the National Center for Human Rights Education, and SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective.

She hosts her own podcast, "Dred Feminist with Loretta J. Ross." Her forthcoming book, Calling In the Calling Out Culture, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Ross earned a bachelor's in women's studies from Agnes Scott College.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.