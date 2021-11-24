A complete guide to what is — and isn't — open this Thanksgiving Day

Last year, stores, major retailers and fast-food chains closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And for the second year in a row, the majority of major retailers and food places will keep their stores closed on Thursday.

Target announced Monday that its stores will no longer open on Thanksgiving Day — a move that started out last year as a one-off due to the pandemic but that is now a permanent change.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell explained in a note to employees, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, as a "thank you" to all its associates for their hard work during the pandemic, said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S.

Other big retail chains, such as Best Buy, JCPenney and Kohl's have also announced they will be closed this Thanksgiving — pushing instead for customers to start this year's Black Friday shopping online.

Here's a list of stores that will be closed this Thanksgiving Day, according to the website The Black Friday:

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Ashley Furniture

At Home

Bath & Body Works

Barnes & Noble

Bealls

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ's

Blain's Farm & Fleet

Bloomingdale's

Boscov's

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Burlington

Campmor

Christmas Tree Shops

Christopher and Banks

Conn's Home Plus

Costco

Dunham's Sports

Farm & Home Supply

Five Below

Fleet Farm

Fred Meyer

GameStop

Guitar Center

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

HEB

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

IKEA

JCPenney

Joann

Jos A. Bank

Kohl's

La-Z Boy

Lowe's

Macy's

Menards

Michaels

Micro Center

Music & Arts

NEX Navy Exchange

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool & Equipment

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Paper Store

PC Richard & Son

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

PetSmart

Pier1

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Sears

Sears Outlet

Sportsman's Warehouse

Staples

Sur La Table

Target

Tractor Supply Co.

True Value

Ulta Beauty

Under Armour

Value City Furniture

Victoria's Secret

Walmart

West Marine

World Market

While most major retailers will have their doors closed Thursday, stores such as CVS, Whole Foods and Dollar Tree will remain open but with modified hours for customers.

Here's a look at stores that will stay open on Thanksgiving Day:

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS Pharmacy

Cabela's

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Kmart

Meijer

Olympia Sports

PepBoys

Rite Aid

Rural King Supply

Walgreens

Retailers and other businesses, depending on the state, may have special rules and precautions in place due to COVID-19.

And if you're not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving, heads up — you may have slim pickings for choices, as some major restaurants and fast-food places are closed for business.

Here's a list of restaurants and food chains that will stay open on Thanksgiving Day:

(Note: Depending on the location and region, some franchises will be open)

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E. Cheese

Church's Chicken

First Watch

Little Caesars

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panera Bread

Peet's Coffee

P.F. Chang's

Red Lobster

Taco Bell

Tijuana Flats

