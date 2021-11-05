The News Roundup — International

The government of Ethiopia declared a state of emergency this week as rebels from the Tigray region near the capital of Addis Ababa. Authorities have called on citizens to “arm themselves.”

At the COP26 summit, India pledged to work to be carbon-neutral by 2070. It’s the first pledge of its kind. Experts, however, are skeptical that the pledge is realistic, or will make a difference in the long run.

As Afghanistan’s economy continues its freefall, the Taliban have made the decision to ban the use of foreign currency.

We talk about the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5