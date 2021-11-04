Two-Minute Drill: Khedoo, Rater Earn All-OVC Honors

Southeast Missouri midfielders Kiana Khedoo and Elizabeth Rater earned Second-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors, the league announced Thursday. Rater was also named to the OVC All-Newcomer Team.

For Khedoo and Rater the All-OVC accolades are the first in their careers at SEMO.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, Khedoo started 13 of 18 games in her second year with the Redhawks. She logged 987 minutes and tallied three shots. Khedoo scored her only goal in the 15th minute of play for the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Missouri-St. Louis (Aug. 26). She also assisted SEMO's lone goal in a 1-0 road win at Austin Peay (Oct. 10).

Khedoo registered an assist, making seven starts in eight league games this season. Overall in 2021, Khedoo has totaled three points (1g-1a).

Rater, who also made the OVC All-Newcomer Team, leads SEMO with three goals as a freshman. She has appeared in all 18 games and started eight, including each of SEMO's last four contests. Rater ranks fourth on the team in shots (8), tied for third in shots on goal (6) and tied for fourth for shots on goal percentage (.750). She is also second on the team with six points (3g).

Rater scored her first career goal in the 87th minute of a 4-1 win over Maryville (Aug. 22). Her other goals came at Murray State (Sept. 30) and during her first career OVC start at SIUE (Oct. 21), both on headers.

The Mequon, Wisconsin, native, led the Redhawks in conference play with two goals (four points) in eight games. In OVC play, Rater ranked ninth for goals (2g) and 10th with 0.25 goals per game.

Seventh-seeded SEMO won its first two games of the OVC Tournament last weekend, and will face second-seeded SIUE in the Semifinals Friday at 7 p.m., CT. The semifinals (Nov. 5) and championship (Nov. 7) will be played in Martin, Tennessee.