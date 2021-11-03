© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tastykake recalls cakes that could have tiny pieces of metal in them

By Vanessa Romo
Published November 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT
Flower Foods, the company that makes Tastykake products, recalled some cupcakes after learning some may contain tiny pieces of wire mesh.
Flower Foods, the company that makes Tastykake products, recalled some cupcakes after learning some may contain tiny pieces of wire mesh.

We are not trying to food shame you, but you might want to put down the Tastykake chocolatey cream-filled cupcake.

The Food and Drug Administration published a notice from the company, recalling some of the its multi-pack cupcakes sold at stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Flowers Foods, the maker of Tastykake goods, said the treats could have tiny fragments of metal mesh wire in them.

"Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund," the company said in a statement on Sunday. That includes the plain chocolate cupcakes, the creme-filled chocolate cupcake, as well as the buttercreme iced variety with sell-by dates ranging from Dec. 14 through Dec. 21.

Flower Foods is recalling some multi-pack cupcakes sold at stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.
/ Flower Foods
Flower Foods is recalling some multi-pack cupcakes sold at stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

The recall was initiated after a vendor notified Flower Foods of the possible contamination in one of the ingredients. So far, officials said, no injuries or incidents have been reported.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
See stories by Vanessa Romo