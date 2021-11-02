This winter, many families will be celebrating the holidays in person for the first time in a while.

You might be bracing yourself for tricky conversations at the dinner table — possibly about race and racism.

If you’re unsure where to start, journalist and author Celeste Headlee has written the book for you.It’s called “Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism — and How to Do It.”

In it, Headlee uses science, research, and her own lived experience to explore the best ways to have proactive conversations about race.

She sits down with us to discuss what she’s found.

