The Future of The Child Tax Credit

Those who are eligible for the Child Tax Credit got their fourth check last Friday. The benefit will end in a few weeks if Congress doesn’t vote to make it permanent.

Since the program went into effect in July, millions of children have been lifted out of poverty according to one study done by Columbia University.

But there’s a fight unfolding around what a permanent Child Tax Credit should look like—and who should get it.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is pushing for limitations on who should qualify for the credit. But the question of who deserves help from the government and who doesn’t is a loaded one.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5