St. Louis Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt

The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Shildt.

The move came eight days after the team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wild card game.

Baseball Operations President John Mozeliak said Thursday there were “philosophical” differences on the direction of the team.

"This is not a reflection simply on wins and losses," Mozeliak said. "It's not simply a question of were you happy with how the game was managed. It really was more at a higher level of where we saw the team going and where we wanted it to go."

Shildt joined the organization as a scout and part-time coach in 2004 and worked his way through the ranks, becoming interim manager midway through the 2018 season when manager Mike Matheny was fired. The team made the playoffs in all three of his full seasons on the job.

He guided the Cardinals this year to a franchise-record 17-game winning streak. Shildt was named the 2019 National League Manager of the Year.

