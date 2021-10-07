Sen. Tim Kaine On The Debt Ceiling, Infrastructure, And Mitch McConnell

What plans do youhave for Thanksgiving this year?

From what we can tell, there’s a high chance that here in Washington – lawmakers are gearing up to have the same fight over the debt ceilingthen as they’re having now.

With a default on the federal debt just days away, Sen. Mitch McConnell has offered to let Democrats temporarily lift the borrowing limit for about two months.

Of course, it’s complicated. And it’s enough to give anyone indigestion. We ask Virginia Sen. Time Kaine all about the goings-on in Congress.

