A large oil spill continues to spread near the coast of Southern California.

The spill covers roughly 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean and has already covered birds and contaminated the local wetlands.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr called the incident an “environmental catastrophe” and a “potential ecological disaster.”

But right now, we’re still learning a lot about it – including about the cause.

