Canadian University Course Will Take A Deep Dive Into Drake's Lyrics

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If you're the kind of hip-hop fan that can recite all Drake's lyrics, that knowledge may be useful beyond killing it in karaoke. A new course at Ryerson University in Toronto, will take a deep dive into Drizzy's lyrics and career. The course will also focus on Toronto native The Weeknd. Music professor Dalton Higgins hopes the course will inspire young Canadian artists. Now, maybe Drake can work on the weekend, as usual, to team up for a guest lecture. It's MORNING EDITION.

