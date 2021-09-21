Forty million people rely on the Colorado River. If you like to eat lettuce in the winter, chances are you do too.But a decades-long western drought shows no sign of letting up and chronic overuse of the river’s water is taking its toll.

As water levels drop, dividing up what’s left is getting harder.The government officially declared a water shortage for the Colorado last month which will force states to cut their water use.

How did we get here? And what can we do to get the water we need?

