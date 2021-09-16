You Can Scrap The Password For Your Microsoft Account And Sign In With An App

Microsoft is about to make it easier for those of us who struggle to keep track of our passwords or remember which one we used for each account.

Starting this week, the tech giant is rolling out passwordless sign-in for consumers, so you no longer have to enter a password to gain access to your Microsoft accounts.

"Nobody likes passwords. They're inconvenient. They're a prime target for attacks," Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft's corporate vice president of security, compliance and identity, said in a statement.

"Yet for years they've been the most important layer of security for everything in our digital lives — from email to bank accounts, shopping carts to video games," she added.

Now, Microsoft users can ditch passwords altogether and enter what the company calls the "passwordless future." Company officials said it will make logging into your account both easier and safer.

The process for going passwordless is fairly simple, and Microsoft has detailed instructions for how to do it.

But the gist is that you use an app such as Microsoft Authenticator, which connects to your phone, or Windows Hello, which lets users sign into their account with their face, fingerprint or personal identification number. Consumers will also be able to use a security key or have a verification code sent to their phone or email — both more secure than a simple, guessable password.

Passwordless sign-in will let you sign into Microsoft apps such as Outlook, OneDrive and Family Safety, though it may not be available for all users right away.

The company began offering passwordless sign-in for commercial accounts in March.

And if you say goodbye to your password and later regret it, Microsoft said you can always add it back to your account.

