Steve Kornacki's Election Night Outfit Sparks Surge In Khaki Sales

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Fashion has been totally thrown out of the window this year, right? For me, it's been mostly Chucks and old T-shirts. But at Gap, there is one item that is skyrocketing in sales - khaki pants. And they've got NBC's Steve Kornacki to thank for that. If your eyes were glued to the TV following the election, you may have seen him as he paced back-and-forth in his trusty khakis, explaining state and county election results. Khakis - just too formal for me these days. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.