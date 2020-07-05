Sunday Puzzle: Try T-H-is

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or phrase in which the only consonants are H and T — repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels.

Example: Eighth letter of the Greek alphabet --> THETA

1. Canine or molar

2. Give a share of one's income to the church

3. Lake straddling the California/Nevada border

4. Country sharing a border with the Dominican Republic

5. Island paradise in the South Pacific

6. Giggle sound

7. Tract of land with low-growing shrubs

8. Kind of yoga

9. Really good-looking person, in slang

10. Part of a drum kit with two cymbals and a pedal

11. If you can't stand this, you should get out of the kitchen, in a saying

12. Inhabitant of ancient Syria

13. Four-word palindrome for what an owl might say to describe a scorching summer day

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Ed Pegg Jr., who runs the website MathPuzzle.com. Think of a five-letter animal. Remove the middle letter, and two opposites remain. What animal is it?

Challenge answer: Swine --> SW, NE; Nyala --> NY, LA; Skunk --> SK, NK

Winner: Anthony Gray of Closter, New Jersey

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Harry Hillson of Avon-by-the-Sea, N.J. Think of an eight-letter word for something we all crave now. It consists of three consecutive men's nicknames. What are they?

