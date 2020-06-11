© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Russian Astronauts Play Chess Grandmaster From Space

Published June 11, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. On Tuesday, two astronauts onboard the International Space Station played a game of chess against a Russian grandmaster down on Earth. It was the 50th anniversary of a space versus Earth match played in June 1970. During that game, the players communicated their moves over the radio. This time, the astronauts used an iPad, and they livestreamed the match. It ended in a draw after only about 15 minutes. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.