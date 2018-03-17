© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
SXSW 2018 Dispatch: Live Performances From The Marias And Amara La Negra

By Felix Contreras
Published March 17, 2018 at 11:11 AM CDT
Vocalist Maria Zardoya from The Marias performs during SXSW 2018 in Austin, Texas.
I don't think you could find two acts with sounds as different as the dreamy rock grooves of The Marias and the explosive Afro-Latina expression of Amara La Negra. But there they were, sharing the stage for two hours right in the middle of the week at SXSW 2018.

There's plenty to hear on stages across Austin during SXSW, and what you can hear on this page is just a taste — a recording of a pair of live shows from Alt.Latino's showcase at the Radio Day Stage on Wednesday.

The Marias stand out in live performances because of their cohesive sound as well as captivating songwriting, not to mention the mesmerizing vocals of Maria Zardoya.

Along with her dancers, the Miami-born Dominican performer Amara La Negra, who had just been profiled on NPR's Morning Edition earlier in the day, captivated the audience at the Austin Convention Center with their gymnastic dancing and magnetic stage presence.

Amara La Negra on stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
Nickolai Hammar / NPR
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
