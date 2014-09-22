© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Tweedy: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published September 22, 2014 at 1:57 PM CDT

There's something heartwarming about a family making music together. I'm especially sentimental when I see a father with a son, because my son and I made music in contra dance bands and Irish sessions as he grew up.

Years ago, while interviewing Jeff Tweedy before a Wilco concert, I asked him if he'd made music with his kids. He told me about going to his son Spencer's preschool class and writing a tune with all the kids; "Monkey Mess" was their final creation.

Now, all these years later, he and Spencer have put together 20 songs as Tweedy for a new record called Sukierae; the material is strong, personal and bare. Spencer is a great drummer who grew up playing in the basement of a Chicago bar called Lounge Ax (which his mom, Susie Miller, co-owned), and he's got a group of his own called The Blisters.

The father and son usually perform together with a full-band lineup. But here at the Tiny Desk, we've stripped it down to just the men who bear the Tweedy name — and share the family bond that helps make their music together beautiful.

Set list

  • "Wait For Love"

  • "New Moon"

  • "Low Key"

  • "You Are Not Alone"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Maggie Starbard; Production Assistant: Nick Michael; photo by Nick Michael/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

