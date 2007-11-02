© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
A-Pollen-ly Personal 'Bee Movie' Doesn't Exactly Fly

By Bob Mondello
Published November 2, 2007 at 2:00 PM CDT

Producer-writer-star Jerry Seinfeld and his minions say Bee Movie isn't an ordinary, committee-made animated comedy. It's one man's vision, they say, and that makes it special.

And what is Seinfeld's vision? Well, it's a story about a funny guy (honeybee Barry B. Benson) who talks a lot about nothing. And who, though everything's going great, decides that he and his buddies should stop working. (The humans are stealing their honey, you see, so no more pollination.)

When they do stop, the whole world becomes dreary. Everyone's so sad. So after a while, our hero starts work again. Sure enough, things get brighter — flowers bloom, people laugh again.

Mr. Seinfeld's, you'd have to say, is a fairly personal vision. Personally, I think I liked "nothing" better.

